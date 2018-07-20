Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for July 21-22

July 20, 2018 10:04 PM

Saturday’s TV | radio

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Washington at Albany, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Carlton vs. Hawthorn, 10 p.m., FS2

BASKETBALL

The Basketball Tournament, regional round, Team Fredette vs. Peoria All Stars/West Coast Ronin winner, 11 a.m., ESPN

The Basketball Tournament, regional round, Matadors (Texas Tech alumni) vs. Bearcat Jam (Cincinnati alumni), 1 p.m., ESPN

The Basketball Tournament, regional round, Scarlet & Grey (Ohio St. alumni) vs. West Virginia Wildcats/Charlotte Chess Center winner, 3 p.m., ESPN

BOXING

Jaime Munguia vs. Liam Smith, for Munguia’s WBO junior middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Rafael Mensah, for Machado’s WBA “regular” junior lightweight title, 9 p.m., HBO

CFL

Winnipeg at Toronto, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 14, from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chteaux to Mende, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9; 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

British Open, third round, 6 a.m., NBC 27, 41

USGA, U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, championship match, noon, FS1

PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF

British Open, final round, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Diana Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS2

MLB

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, game 1, noon, MLB

Minnesota at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, game 2, 6 p.m., FOX 4

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Emirates German Grand Prix, practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One, Emirates German Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, practice, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Northeast Grand Prix, 3 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, 3 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA, Mile-High Nationals, qualifying, 6:30 p.m., FS1

AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Spring Creek National, 11 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

RUGBY

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018: Women's Challenge and Championship Semifinals, 11:25 a.m., Olympic Channel

2018 World Cup Sevens, Bowl quarterfinals, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

2018 World Cup Sevens, Men’s matches, 5:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

SOCCER

International Champions Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, at Klagenfurt, Austria, 9 a.m., ESPN2

ICC Futures Tournament, semifinals, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

NWSL, Seattle at Orlando, 2:30 p.m., Lifetime

Liga MX, Primera Division, Club Tijuana vs. Guadalajara, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

World TeamTennis, New York at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League, Herculis EBS Meeting, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

WNBA

Washington at New York, 2 p.m., NBA

Sunday’s TV | radio

BASEBALL

Cape Cod League, All-Star Game, 5 p.m., FCSA

All-American Game, at Chicago, 7 p.m., MLB (taped)

BASKETBALL

The Basketball Tournament, regional round, at Columbus, Ohio, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., ESPN; 3 p.m., 5 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 15, from Millau to Carcassonne, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9

GOLF

British Open, final round, 6 a.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live, Coaching Club American Oaks, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Hamburg, Germany, 11 a.m., FS1

UFC Fight Night, Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith, 1 p.m., FS1

MLB

Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Emirates German Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2

Motocross: FIM MXGP, at Loket, Czech Republic, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, 1 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

NHRA, Mile-High Nationals, finals, 2 p.m., FOX 4

RUGBY

2018 World Cup Sevens, Challenge Trophy semifinals, 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

2018 World Cup Sevens, Cup bracket and Ceremony, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

ICC Futures Tournament, final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

International Champions Cup, Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmond, at Charlotte, N.C., 3 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

Seattle at Atlanta, 2 p.m., NBA

Los Angeles at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBA

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.

