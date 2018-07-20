Sports On the Air for July 21-22

Saturday’s TV | radio
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Washington at Albany, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Carlton vs. Hawthorn, 10 p.m., FS2
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, regional round, Team Fredette vs. Peoria All Stars/West Coast Ronin winner, 11 a.m., ESPN
The Basketball Tournament, regional round, Matadors (Texas Tech alumni) vs. Bearcat Jam (Cincinnati alumni), 1 p.m., ESPN
The Basketball Tournament, regional round, Scarlet & Grey (Ohio St. alumni) vs. West Virginia Wildcats/Charlotte Chess Center winner, 3 p.m., ESPN
BOXING
Jaime Munguia vs. Liam Smith, for Munguia’s WBO junior middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Rafael Mensah, for Machado’s WBA “regular” junior lightweight title, 9 p.m., HBO
CFL
Winnipeg at Toronto, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 14, from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chteaux to Mende, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9; 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
British Open, third round, 6 a.m., NBC 27, 41
USGA, U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, championship match, noon, FS1
PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF
British Open, final round, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Diana Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS2
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, game 1, noon, MLB
Minnesota at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, game 2, 6 p.m., FOX 4
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Emirates German Grand Prix, practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One, Emirates German Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, practice, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Northeast Grand Prix, 3 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
Xfinity Series, Lakes Region 200, 3 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, Mile-High Nationals, qualifying, 6:30 p.m., FS1
AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Spring Creek National, 11 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
RUGBY
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018: Women's Challenge and Championship Semifinals, 11:25 a.m., Olympic Channel
2018 World Cup Sevens, Bowl quarterfinals, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
2018 World Cup Sevens, Men’s matches, 5:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
SOCCER
International Champions Cup, Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, at Klagenfurt, Austria, 9 a.m., ESPN2
ICC Futures Tournament, semifinals, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
NWSL, Seattle at Orlando, 2:30 p.m., Lifetime
Liga MX, Primera Division, Club Tijuana vs. Guadalajara, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
World TeamTennis, New York at Washington, 4:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League, Herculis EBS Meeting, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
WNBA
Washington at New York, 2 p.m., NBA
Sunday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
Cape Cod League, All-Star Game, 5 p.m., FCSA
All-American Game, at Chicago, 7 p.m., MLB (taped)
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament, regional round, at Columbus, Ohio, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., ESPN; 3 p.m., 5 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 15, from Millau to Carcassonne, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games Minneapolis, noon, ABC 2, 9
GOLF
British Open, final round, 6 a.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, final round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live, Coaching Club American Oaks, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Hamburg, Germany, 11 a.m., FS1
UFC Fight Night, Mauricio Rua vs. Anthony Smith, 1 p.m., FS1
MLB
Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Emirates German Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
Motocross: FIM MXGP, at Loket, Czech Republic, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, 1 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
NHRA, Mile-High Nationals, finals, 2 p.m., FOX 4
RUGBY
2018 World Cup Sevens, Challenge Trophy semifinals, 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
2018 World Cup Sevens, Cup bracket and Ceremony, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
ICC Futures Tournament, final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
International Champions Cup, Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmond, at Charlotte, N.C., 3 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
Seattle at Atlanta, 2 p.m., NBA
Los Angeles at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBA
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
