Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for July 18-19

July 17, 2018 11:35 PM

Wednesday’s TV | radio

BASEBALL

Cape Cod League, Chatham Anglers at Hyannis Harbor Hawks, 5 p.m., FCSA

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 11, from Albertville to La Rosire Espace San Bernardo, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

British Open, first round, at Carnoustie, Scotland, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2018 Triple-A All-Star Game, at Columbus, Ohio, 6 p.m., MLB (taped)

Pacific Coast League (Class AAA), Omaha Storm Chasers at Nashville, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Camping World Truck Series, Eldora Dirt Derby, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, Eldora Dirt Derby, qualifying races, 6 p.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, Eldora Dirt Derby, 8 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

USL, Charlotte at FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN2

SPECIALS

The 2018 ESPYS Awards, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9

WNBA

Indiana at Minnesota, noon, NBA

Thursday’s TV | radio

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 12, from Bourg-Saint-Maurice Les Arcs to Alpe d’Huez, France, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games Minneapolis 2018, 9 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

British Open, first round, at Carnoustie, Scotland, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship, first round, 4 p.m., GOLF

British Open, second round, 12:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League, at Uniondale, N.Y., 8 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Emirates German Grand Prix, practice, 3:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2

WNBA

Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

KEY: NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.

