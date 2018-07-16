Sports On the Air for July 17-18

Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big 12 Media Days, 9 a.m., FSKC
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 10, from Annecy to Le Grand-Bornand, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
2018 MLB All-Star Game, at Washington, 7 p.m., FOX, WHB (810 AM)
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Playoffs, championship, Cleveland/LA Lakers winner vs. Portland/Memphis winner, at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Big One for One Drop, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
Cape Cod League, Chatham Anglers at Hyannis Harbor Hawks, 5 p.m., FCSA
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 11, from Albertville to La Rosire Espace San Bernardo, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
British Open, first round, at Carnoustie, Scotland, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2018 Triple-A All-Star Game, at Columbus, Ohio, 6 p.m., MLB (taped)
Pacific Coast League (Class AAA), Omaha Storm Chasers at Nashville, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Camping World Truck Series, Eldora Dirt Derby, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Camping World Truck Series, Eldora Dirt Derby, qualifying races, 6 p.m., FS1
Camping World Truck Series, Eldora Dirt Derby, 8 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
USL, Charlotte at FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN2
SPECIALS
The 2018 ESPYS Awards, at Los Angeles, 7 p.m., ABC
WNBA
Indiana at Minnesota, noon, NBA
