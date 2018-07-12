Sports On the Air for July 13-14

Friday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Big3, week 4 games, at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1
BOXING
Joet Gonzalez vs. Rafael Rivera, featherweights, 6 p.m., ESPN
CFL
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 7, from Fougres to Chartres, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
American Century Celebrity Championship, first round, 2 p.m., NBCSN
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, second round, 8 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 202, at Thackerville, Okla., 8 p.m., Paramount
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB
Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, practice, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, 7 p.m., NBCSN
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Playoffs, consolation games, teams TBA, at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU
Playoffs, consolation games, teams TBA, at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., NBA
SOFTBALL
USA Softball International Cup, Puerto Rico vs. USA Red, 5 p.m., ESPN2
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, final table, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, men’s semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN
Saturday’s TV | radio
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Albany at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Greater Western Sydney vs. Richmond, 4 a.m., FS2
BOXING
Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco, junior welterweights, 6 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 8, from Dreux to Amiens Mtropole, France, 6:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
FOOTBALL
American Flag Football League: U.S. Open of Football Tournament, Americas Bracket final, 3 p.m., NFL
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, third round, 9 a.m., GOLF; 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
American Century Celebrity Championship, second round, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, third round, 3 p.m., FS1; 5 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, third round, 6 p.m., GOLF
LACROSSE
FIL World Championships, United States vs. Australia, 6:30 a.m., ESPNU
FIL World Championships, Canada vs. Scotland, 10 a.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC, Fight Night, prelims, at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m., FS1
Bellator 203, at Rome, 7 p.m., Paramount (same-day tape)
UFC, Fight Night, Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov, 9 p.m., FS1
MLB
Toronto at Boston, noon, MLB
Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Arizona at Atlanta, 3 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FOX 4
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
FIA Formula E, Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix, Race 1, qualifying, 1 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
FIA Formula E, Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix, Race 1, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4
IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Playoffs, second round, Detroit at Chicago, at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., NBA
Playoffs, second round, Cleveland at Houston, at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Playoffs, second round, Toronto at Charlotte, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBA
SOCCER
FIFA World Cup, third-place match, England vs. Belgium, at St. Petersburg, Russia, 9 a.m., FOX 4
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)
NWSL, Orlando at Utah, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
SOFTBALL
USA Softball International Cup, Japan vs. USA Blue, 11 a.m., ESPN2
USA Softball International Cup, Chinese Taipei vs. USA Red, 3 p.m., ESPN
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, final table, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, women’s final, 8 a.m., ESPN; 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (same-day tape)
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League, Meeting International Mohammed VI de Rabat, 11 a.m., NBCSN (taped)
IAFF, World Cup, day 1, at London, 1 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
Comments