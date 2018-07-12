Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for July 13-14

July 12, 2018 07:40 PM

Friday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

Big3, week 4 games, at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1

BOXING

Joet Gonzalez vs. Rafael Rivera, featherweights, 6 p.m., ESPN

CFL

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 7, from Fougres to Chartres, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

American Century Celebrity Championship, first round, 2 p.m., NBCSN

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, second round, 8 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 202, at Thackerville, Okla., 8 p.m., Paramount

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB

Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, practice, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, 7 p.m., NBCSN

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Playoffs, consolation games, teams TBA, at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU

Playoffs, consolation games, teams TBA, at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., NBA

SOFTBALL

USA Softball International Cup, Puerto Rico vs. USA Red, 5 p.m., ESPN2

SPECIALS

2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, final table, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships, men’s semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN

Saturday’s TV | radio

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Albany at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Greater Western Sydney vs. Richmond, 4 a.m., FS2

BOXING

Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco, junior welterweights, 6 p.m., ESPN

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 8, from Dreux to Amiens Mtropole, France, 6:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

FOOTBALL

American Flag Football League: U.S. Open of Football Tournament, Americas Bracket final, 3 p.m., NFL

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, third round, 9 a.m., GOLF; 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

American Century Celebrity Championship, second round, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, third round, 3 p.m., FS1; 5 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, third round, 6 p.m., GOLF

LACROSSE

FIL World Championships, United States vs. Australia, 6:30 a.m., ESPNU

FIL World Championships, Canada vs. Scotland, 10 a.m., ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC, Fight Night, prelims, at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m., FS1

Bellator 203, at Rome, 7 p.m., Paramount (same-day tape)

UFC, Fight Night, Junior Dos Santos vs. Blagoy Ivanov, 9 p.m., FS1

MLB

Toronto at Boston, noon, MLB

Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Arizona at Atlanta, 3 p.m., MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FOX 4

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

FIA Formula E, Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix, Race 1, qualifying, 1 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

FIA Formula E, Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix, Race 1, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4

IndyCar, Honda Indy Toronto, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN, KCTE (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Playoffs, second round, Detroit at Chicago, at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., NBA

Playoffs, second round, Cleveland at Houston, at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Playoffs, second round, Toronto at Charlotte, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBA

SOCCER

FIFA World Cup, third-place match, England vs. Belgium, at St. Petersburg, Russia, 9 a.m., FOX 4

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at New York Red Bulls, 6 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)

NWSL, Orlando at Utah, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

SOFTBALL

USA Softball International Cup, Japan vs. USA Blue, 11 a.m., ESPN2

USA Softball International Cup, Chinese Taipei vs. USA Red, 3 p.m., ESPN

SPECIALS

2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, final table, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships, women’s final, 8 a.m., ESPN; 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (same-day tape)

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League, Meeting International Mohammed VI de Rabat, 11 a.m., NBCSN (taped)

IAFF, World Cup, day 1, at London, 1 p.m., NBCSN

