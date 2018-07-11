Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for July 12-13

July 11, 2018 08:21 PM

Thursday’s TV | radio

BASEBALL

Cape Cod League, Orleans Firebirds at Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox, 4 p.m., FCSA

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 6, from Brest to Mr de Bretagne Guerldan, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, first round, 8 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

LACROSSE

FIL World Championships, Jamaica at Israel, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU

FIL World Championships, United States vs. Iroquois Nationals, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League (Class AAA), Memphis at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MLB

Oakland at Houston, 1 p.m., MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Camping World Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 200, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 200, 6:30 p.m., FS1

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Playoffs, first round, Miami at New Orleans, at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., NBA

Playoffs, first round, New York at Boston, at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Playoffs, first round, Memphis at Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBA

Playoffs, first round, Philadelphia at Phoenix, at Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Playoffs, first round, San Antonio at Milwaukee, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., NBA

Playoffs, first round, Utah at Orlando, at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBA

SOFTBALL

USA Softball International Cup, Canada vs. USA Blue, 6 p.m., ESPN

SPECIALS

2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, final table, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships, women’s semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN

Friday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

Big3, week 4 games, at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1

BOXING

Joet Gonzalez vs. Rafael Rivera, featherweights, 6 p.m., ESPN

CFL

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 7, from Fougres to Chartres, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

American Century Celebrity Championship, first round, 2 p.m., NBCSN

PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, second round, 8 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 202, at Thackerville, Okla., 8 p.m., Paramount

MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB

Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, practice, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, 7 p.m., NBCSN

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Playoffs, consolation games, teams TBA, at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU

Playoffs, consolation games, teams TBA, at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., NBA

SOFTBALL

USA Softball International Cup, Puerto Rico vs. USA Red, 5 p.m., ESPN2

SPECIALS

2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, final table, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships, men’s semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN

