Sports On the Air for July 12-13

Thursday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
Cape Cod League, Orleans Firebirds at Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox, 4 p.m., FCSA
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 6, from Brest to Mr de Bretagne Guerldan, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, first round, 8 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
LACROSSE
FIL World Championships, Jamaica at Israel, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU
FIL World Championships, United States vs. Iroquois Nationals, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pacific Coast League (Class AAA), Memphis at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MLB
Oakland at Houston, 1 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Camping World Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 200, qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
Camping World Truck Series, Buckle Up in Your Truck 200, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Playoffs, first round, Miami at New Orleans, at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., NBA
Playoffs, first round, New York at Boston, at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Playoffs, first round, Memphis at Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., NBA
Playoffs, first round, Philadelphia at Phoenix, at Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Playoffs, first round, San Antonio at Milwaukee, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., NBA
Playoffs, first round, Utah at Orlando, at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBA
SOFTBALL
USA Softball International Cup, Canada vs. USA Blue, 6 p.m., ESPN
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, final table, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, women’s semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN
Friday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
Big3, week 4 games, at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1
BOXING
Joet Gonzalez vs. Rafael Rivera, featherweights, 6 p.m., ESPN
CFL
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 7, from Fougres to Chartres, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Constellation Senior Players Championship, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
American Century Celebrity Championship, first round, 2 p.m., NBCSN
PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Utah Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic, second round, 8 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 202, at Thackerville, Okla., 8 p.m., Paramount
MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB
Chicago White Sox at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, practice, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Quaker State 400, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Alsco 300, 7 p.m., NBCSN
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Playoffs, consolation games, teams TBA, at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., ESPNU
Playoffs, consolation games, teams TBA, at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m., NBA
SOFTBALL
USA Softball International Cup, Puerto Rico vs. USA Red, 5 p.m., ESPN2
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, final table, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, men’s semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
