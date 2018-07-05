Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air for July 6-7

July 05, 2018 07:31 PM

Friday’s TV | radio

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Brisbane vs. Carlton, 10:30 p.m., FS2

BASKETBALL

Big3, week 3 games, at Oakland, Calif., 7 p.m., FOX

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

Web.com Tour, LECOM Health Challenge, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Classic, second round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, second round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLB

Boston at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU

Xfinity Series, Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN

Xfinity Series, Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Houston vs. Indiana, at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., NBA

Toronto vs. New Orleans, at Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Brooklyn vs. Orlando, at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., NBA

Oklahoma City vs. Charlotte, at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Milwaukee vs. Detroit, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., NBA

Boston vs. Philadelphia, at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Cleveland vs. Washington, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., NBA

Dallas vs. Phoenix, at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Denver vs. Minnesota, at Las Vegas, 10 p.m., NBA

LA Clippers vs. Golden State, at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal, Uruguay vs. France, at Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 9 a.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal, Brazil vs. Belgium, at Kazan, Russia, 1 p.m., FS1

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

2018 Special Olympics USA Games, at Seattle, 5 p.m., ESPN2

SPECIALS

2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas,. 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships, third round, 6 a.m., ESPN

Saturday’s TV | radio

ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Albany, 5 p.m., CBSSN

BOXING

Jose Ramirez vs. Danny O’Connor, for Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight title, at Fresno, Calif., 8:30 p.m., ESPN

CYCLING

Tour de France, stage 1, from Noirmoutier-en-l’le to Fontenay-le-Comte, France, 4 a.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

American Flag Football League: U.S. Open of Football Tournament, semifinals, 6 p.m., NFL

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Classic, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Web.com Tour, LECOM Health Challenge, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, third round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Belmont Sprint Championship Stakes (plus non-Challenge Series races Belmont Oaks Invitational and Suburban Handicap), 3:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 226, prelims, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., FS1

MLB

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., FS1

Boston at Royals, 6 p.m., FOX 4, KCSP (610 AM)

San Diego at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

NHRA, New England Nationals, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS1

AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, RedBud National (450 Moto 2 class), 2:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, 6 p.m., NBC 27, 41

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

Portland vs. Utah, at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., NBA

San Antonio vs. Indiana, at Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Miami vs. New Orleans, at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., NBA

New York vs. Atlanta, at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., NBA

Phoenix vs. Sacramento, at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Detroit vs. Memphis, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., NBA

Chicago vs. Cleveland, at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Boston vs. Denver, at Las Vegas, 10 p.m., NBA

Philadelphia vs. LA Lakers, at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

Major League Rugby, championship game, 8 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal, Sweden vs. England, at Samara, Russia, 9 a.m., FOX 4

FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal, Russia vs. Croatia, at Sochi, Russia, 1 p.m., FOX 4

MLS, Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m., FOX 4

NWSL, Washington at Orlando, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

MLS, Toronto at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)

SPECIALS

2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2

SWIMMING

TYR Pro Swim Series, at Columbus, Ohio, 6 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Wimbledon Championships, third round, 7 a.m., ESPN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; CBSSN — CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; FXX - MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.

