Sports On the Air for July 6-7

Friday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Brisbane vs. Carlton, 10:30 p.m., FS2
BASKETBALL
Big3, week 3 games, at Oakland, Calif., 7 p.m., FOX
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, LECOM Health Challenge, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Classic, second round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, second round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLB
Boston at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
Xfinity Series, Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Houston vs. Indiana, at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., NBA
Toronto vs. New Orleans, at Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Brooklyn vs. Orlando, at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., NBA
Oklahoma City vs. Charlotte, at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Milwaukee vs. Detroit, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., NBA
Boston vs. Philadelphia, at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Cleveland vs. Washington, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., NBA
Dallas vs. Phoenix, at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Denver vs. Minnesota, at Las Vegas, 10 p.m., NBA
LA Clippers vs. Golden State, at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal, Uruguay vs. France, at Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 9 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal, Brazil vs. Belgium, at Kazan, Russia, 1 p.m., FS1
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
2018 Special Olympics USA Games, at Seattle, 5 p.m., ESPN2
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas,. 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, third round, 6 a.m., ESPN
Saturday’s TV | radio
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Philadelphia at Albany, 5 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
Jose Ramirez vs. Danny O’Connor, for Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight title, at Fresno, Calif., 8:30 p.m., ESPN
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 1, from Noirmoutier-en-l’le to Fontenay-le-Comte, France, 4 a.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
American Flag Football League: U.S. Open of Football Tournament, semifinals, 6 p.m., NFL
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Classic, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Web.com Tour, LECOM Health Challenge, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, third round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Belmont Sprint Championship Stakes (plus non-Challenge Series races Belmont Oaks Invitational and Suburban Handicap), 3:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 226, prelims, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., FS1
MLB
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., FS1
Boston at Royals, 6 p.m., FOX 4, KCSP (610 AM)
San Diego at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, British Grand Prix, practice, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One, British Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
NHRA, New England Nationals, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., FS1
AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, RedBud National (450 Moto 2 class), 2:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, 6 p.m., NBC 27, 41
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Portland vs. Utah, at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., NBA
San Antonio vs. Indiana, at Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Miami vs. New Orleans, at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., NBA
New York vs. Atlanta, at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., NBA
Phoenix vs. Sacramento, at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Detroit vs. Memphis, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., NBA
Chicago vs. Cleveland, at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Boston vs. Denver, at Las Vegas, 10 p.m., NBA
Philadelphia vs. LA Lakers, at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
Major League Rugby, championship game, 8 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal, Sweden vs. England, at Samara, Russia, 9 a.m., FOX 4
FIFA World Cup, quarterfinal, Russia vs. Croatia, at Sochi, Russia, 1 p.m., FOX 4
MLS, Orlando City at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m., FOX 4
NWSL, Washington at Orlando, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
MLS, Toronto at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
SWIMMING
TYR Pro Swim Series, at Columbus, Ohio, 6 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, third round, 7 a.m., ESPN
