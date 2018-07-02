Sports On the Air for July 3-4

Tuesday’s TV | radio
MLB
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
Boston at Washington, 5 p.m., MLB
Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
LA Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Atlanta vs. San Antonio, at Salt Lake City, 6 p.m., NBA
Miami vs. LA Lakers, at Sacramento, Calif., 8 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis vs. Utah, at Salt Lake City, 8 p.m., NBA
Golden State vs. Sacramento, at Sacramento, Calif., 10 p.m., NBA
SOCCER
FIFA World Cup, second round, Sweden vs. Switzerland, at St. Petersburg, Russia, 9 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup, second round, Colombia vs. England, at Moscow, 1 p.m., FOX 4
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
2018 Special Olympics USA Games, at Seattle, 5 p.m., ESPN2
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, first round, 6 a.m., ESPN
Wednesday’s TV | radio
BASEBALL
Cape Cod League, Yarmouth Dennis at Hyannis Harbor, 5 p.m., FCSA
LACROSSE
Amateur, Warrior World Series of Youth Lacrosse, championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Boston at Washington, 10 a.m., MLB
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 1 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
Balitmore at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., ESPN
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN
Cleveland at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN
RUNNING
AJC Peachtree Road Race, at Atlanta, 6 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
USL, Ottawa at Indy, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m., FSKC+, WHB (810 AM); joined in-progress on FSKC after Royals
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
2018 Special Olympics USA Games, at Seattle, 4 p.m., ESPN2
SPECIALS
Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island, N.Y., 11 a.m., ESPN2
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, second round, 6 a.m., ESPN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber.
