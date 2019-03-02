Five-game planner for March 3

Royals
Sun.
at Cleveland, 2:05*
Tues.
ARIZONA, 7:05*
Wed.
at Chi. Cubs, 2:05*
Thurs.
LA ANGELS, 2:05*
Fri.
CINCINNATI, 2:05*
Fri.
at LA Dodgers, 8:05*
Tickets: 1-800-676-9257
*-Spring training
Sporting KC
Sun.
at LA FC, 7:30
Wed.
at Independiente, 7*
Mar. 10
PHILADELPHIA, 2
Mar. 14
INDEPENDIENTE, 7*
Mar. 17
at Colorado, 8
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
*-CONCACAF Champions League
Swope Park Rangers
Sat.
at New York, noon
Mar. 23
PITTSBURGH, 4
Apr. 6
BETHLEHEM, 4
Apr. 15
INDY, 7
Apr. 20
at Birmingham, 4
Tickets: 1-888-452-4625
Mavericks
Sun.
at Tulsa, 4:05
Wed.
at Allen, 7:05
Fri.
at Allen, 7:05
Mar. 10
CINCINNATI, 4:05
Mar. 15
WICHITA, 7:05
Tickets: 1-800-745-3000
Comets
Sun.
HARRISBURG, 4:05
Fri.
ORLANDO, 7:35
Mar. 10
at Baltimore, 2
Mar. 16
at Orlando, 6:05
Mar. 17
at Florida, 2:05
Tickets: 888-926-6387
Tornadoes
Tues.
at Yakima, 9:11
Fri.
at Tampa, 6:15
Mar. 10
at Tampa, 4:15
Mar. 12
at Owensboro, 7
Mar. 13
at Owensboro, 7
Tickets: 816-240-3105
Kansas
Men’s basketball
Tues.
at Oklahoma, 8
Sat.
BAYLOR, 1
TBA
Big 12 Tourn., TBA
Women’s basketball
Mon.
at Iowa State, 6:30
TBA
Big 12 Tourn., TBA
Tickets: 785-864-3141
Kansas State
Men’s basketball
Mon.
at TCU, 8
Sat.
OKLAHOMA, 5
TBA
Big 12 Tourn., TBA
Women’s basketball
Mon.
at Oklahoma St., 7
TBA
Big 12 Tourn., TBA
Tickets: 800-221-2287
Missouri
Men’s basketball
Wed.
at Georgia, 5:30
Sat.
MISSISSIPPI, 2:30
TBA
SEC Tourn., TBA
Women’s basketball
Sun.
ALABAMA, 2
TBA
SEC Tourn., TBA
Tickets: 1-800-228-7297
UMKC
Men’s basketball
Sat.
at Chicago State, 2
TBA
WAC Tourn., TBA
Women’s basketball
Sat.
CHICAGO STATE, 2
TBA
WAC Tourn., TBA
Tickets: 844-865-2326
All times p.m. unless noted
