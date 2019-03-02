Scores & Stats

Five-game planner for March 3

Royals

Sun.

at Cleveland, 2:05*

Tues.

ARIZONA, 7:05*

Wed.

at Chi. Cubs, 2:05*

Thurs.

LA ANGELS, 2:05*

Fri.

CINCINNATI, 2:05*

Fri.

at LA Dodgers, 8:05*

Tickets: 1-800-676-9257

*-Spring training

Sporting KC

Sun.

at LA FC, 7:30

Wed.

at Independiente, 7*

Mar. 10

PHILADELPHIA, 2

Mar. 14

INDEPENDIENTE, 7*

Mar. 17

at Colorado, 8

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

*-CONCACAF Champions League

Swope Park Rangers

Sat.

at New York, noon

Mar. 23

PITTSBURGH, 4

Apr. 6

BETHLEHEM, 4

Apr. 15

INDY, 7

Apr. 20

at Birmingham, 4

Tickets: 1-888-452-4625

Mavericks

Sun.

at Tulsa, 4:05

Wed.

at Allen, 7:05

Fri.

at Allen, 7:05

Mar. 10

CINCINNATI, 4:05

Mar. 15

WICHITA, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

Comets

Sun.

HARRISBURG, 4:05

Fri.

ORLANDO, 7:35

Mar. 10

at Baltimore, 2

Mar. 16

at Orlando, 6:05

Mar. 17

at Florida, 2:05

Tickets: 888-926-6387

Tornadoes

Tues.

at Yakima, 9:11

Fri.

at Tampa, 6:15

Mar. 10

at Tampa, 4:15

Mar. 12

at Owensboro, 7

Mar. 13

at Owensboro, 7

Tickets: 816-240-3105

Kansas

Men’s basketball

Tues.

at Oklahoma, 8

Sat.

BAYLOR, 1

TBA

Big 12 Tourn., TBA

Women’s basketball

Mon.

at Iowa State, 6:30

TBA

Big 12 Tourn., TBA

Tickets: 785-864-3141

Kansas State

Men’s basketball

Mon.

at TCU, 8

Sat.

OKLAHOMA, 5

TBA

Big 12 Tourn., TBA

Women’s basketball

Mon.

at Oklahoma St., 7

TBA

Big 12 Tourn., TBA

Tickets: 800-221-2287

Missouri

Men’s basketball

Wed.

at Georgia, 5:30

Sat.

MISSISSIPPI, 2:30

TBA

SEC Tourn., TBA

Women’s basketball

Sun.

ALABAMA, 2

TBA

SEC Tourn., TBA

Tickets: 1-800-228-7297

UMKC

Men’s basketball

Sat.

at Chicago State, 2

TBA

WAC Tourn., TBA

Women’s basketball

Sat.

CHICAGO STATE, 2

TBA

WAC Tourn., TBA

Tickets: 844-865-2326

All times p.m. unless noted

