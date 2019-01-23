Scores & Stats

Five-game planner for January 26

Mavericks

Sat.

UTAH, 7:05

Tues.

RAPID CITY, 7:05

Fri.

S. CAROLINA,7:05

Feb. 2

S. CAROLINA,7:05

Feb. 5

TULSA, 7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

Comets

Sun.

MISSISSAUGA, 7:05

Feb. 2

FLORIDA, 1:05

Feb. 9

at St. Louis, 7:05

Feb. 16

MILWAUKEE, 7:05

Feb. 24

ORLANDO, 4:05

Tickets: 888-926-6387

Tornadoes

Sun.

OWENSBORO, 7

Fri.

at Owensboro, 7

Feb. 2

at Owensboro, 7

Feb. 10

YAKIMA, 7

Feb. 11

YAKIMA, 7

Tickets: 816-240-3105

Kansas

Men’s basketball

Sat.

at Kentucky, 5

Tues.

at Texas, 6

Feb. 2

TEXAS TECH, 3

Women’s basketball

Sun.

at TCU, noon

Wed.

OKLAHOMA, 7

Tickets: 785-864-3141

Kansas State

Men’s basketball

Sat.

at Texas A&M, 1

Feb. 2

at Okla. State, 5

Feb. 5

KANSAS, 8

Women’s basketball

Sat.

at West Virginia, 3

Wed.

TCU, 7

Tickets: 800-221-2287

Missouri

Men’s basketball

Sat.

LSU, 5

Wed.

at Auburn, 7:30

Feb. 2

VANDERBILT, 7:30

Women’s basketball

Sun.

AUBURN, 2

Feb. 4

at LSU, 6

Tickets: 1-800-228-7297

UMKC

Men’s basketball

Sat.

SEATTLE, 6

Thurs.

at N.M. State, 8

Feb. 2

at UT-R.G. Valley, 7

Women’s basketball

Sat.

at Seattle, 4

Thurs.

N.M. STATE, 6

Tickets: 844-865-2326

All times p.m. unless noted

  Comments  