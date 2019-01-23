Five-game planner for January 26

Mavericks
Sat.
UTAH, 7:05
Tues.
RAPID CITY, 7:05
Fri.
S. CAROLINA,7:05
Feb. 2
S. CAROLINA,7:05
Feb. 5
TULSA, 7:05
Tickets: 1-800-745-3000
Comets
Sun.
MISSISSAUGA, 7:05
Feb. 2
FLORIDA, 1:05
Feb. 9
at St. Louis, 7:05
Feb. 16
MILWAUKEE, 7:05
Feb. 24
ORLANDO, 4:05
Tickets: 888-926-6387
Tornadoes
Sun.
OWENSBORO, 7
Fri.
at Owensboro, 7
Feb. 2
at Owensboro, 7
Feb. 10
YAKIMA, 7
Feb. 11
YAKIMA, 7
Tickets: 816-240-3105
Kansas
Men’s basketball
Sat.
at Kentucky, 5
Tues.
at Texas, 6
Feb. 2
TEXAS TECH, 3
Women’s basketball
Sun.
at TCU, noon
Wed.
OKLAHOMA, 7
Tickets: 785-864-3141
Kansas State
Men’s basketball
Sat.
at Texas A&M, 1
Feb. 2
at Okla. State, 5
Feb. 5
KANSAS, 8
Women’s basketball
Sat.
at West Virginia, 3
Wed.
TCU, 7
Tickets: 800-221-2287
Missouri
Men’s basketball
Sat.
LSU, 5
Wed.
at Auburn, 7:30
Feb. 2
VANDERBILT, 7:30
Women’s basketball
Sun.
AUBURN, 2
Feb. 4
at LSU, 6
Tickets: 1-800-228-7297
UMKC
Men’s basketball
Sat.
SEATTLE, 6
Thurs.
at N.M. State, 8
Feb. 2
at UT-R.G. Valley, 7
Women’s basketball
Sat.
at Seattle, 4
Thurs.
N.M. STATE, 6
Tickets: 844-865-2326
All times p.m. unless noted
