Five-game planner for January 22

Mavericks
Fri.
UTAH, 7:05
Sat.
UTAH, 7:05
Jan. 29
RAPID CITY, 7:05
Feb. 1
S. CAROLINA,7:05
Feb. 2
S. CAROLINA,7:05
Tickets: 1-800-745-3000
Comets
Sun.
MISSISSAUGA, 7:05
Feb. 2
FLORIDA, 1:05
Feb. 9
at St. Louis, 7:05
Feb. 16
MILWAUKEE, 7:05
Feb. 24
ORLANDO, 4:05
Tickets: 888-926-6387
Tornadoes
Fri.
OWENSBORO, 7
Sun.
OWENSBORO, 7
Feb. 1
at Owensboro, 7
Feb. 2
at Owensboro, 7
Feb. 10
YAKIMA, 7
Tickets: 816-240-3105
Kansas
Men’s basketball
Sat.
at Kentucky, 5
Jan. 29
at Texas, 6
Feb. 2
TEXAS TECH, 3
Women’s basketball
Wed.
at Texas, 7
Sun.
at TCU, noon
Tickets: 785-864-3141
Kansas State
Men’s basketball
Tues.
TEXAS TECH, 6
Sat.
at Texas A&M, 1
Feb. 2
at Okla. State, 5
Women’s basketball
Wed.
OKLA. STATE, 7
Sat.
at West Virginia, 3
Tickets: 800-221-2287
Missouri
Men’s basketball
Wed.
at Arkansas, 8
Sat.
LSU, 5
Jan. 30
at Auburn, 7:30
Women’s basketball
Thurs.
at Kentucky, 5:30
Sun.
AUBURN, 2
Tickets: 1-800-228-7297
UMKC
Men’s basketball
Thurs.
UTAH VALLEY, 6
Sat.
SEATTLE, 6
Jan. 31
at N.M. State, 8
Women’s basketball
Thurs.
at Utah Valley, noon
Sat.
at Seattle, 4
Tickets: 844-865-2326
All times p.m. unless noted
Comments