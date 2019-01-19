Scores & Stats

Five-game planner for January 22

Mavericks

Fri.

UTAH, 7:05

Sat.

UTAH, 7:05

Jan. 29

RAPID CITY, 7:05

Feb. 1

S. CAROLINA,7:05

Feb. 2

S. CAROLINA,7:05

Tickets: 1-800-745-3000

Comets

Sun.

MISSISSAUGA, 7:05

Feb. 2

FLORIDA, 1:05

Feb. 9

at St. Louis, 7:05

Feb. 16

MILWAUKEE, 7:05

Feb. 24

ORLANDO, 4:05

Tickets: 888-926-6387

Tornadoes

Fri.

OWENSBORO, 7

Sun.

OWENSBORO, 7

Feb. 1

at Owensboro, 7

Feb. 2

at Owensboro, 7

Feb. 10

YAKIMA, 7

Tickets: 816-240-3105

Kansas

Men’s basketball

Sat.

at Kentucky, 5

Jan. 29

at Texas, 6

Feb. 2

TEXAS TECH, 3

Women’s basketball

Wed.

at Texas, 7

Sun.

at TCU, noon

Tickets: 785-864-3141

Kansas State

Men’s basketball

Tues.

TEXAS TECH, 6

Sat.

at Texas A&M, 1

Feb. 2

at Okla. State, 5

Women’s basketball

Wed.

OKLA. STATE, 7

Sat.

at West Virginia, 3

Tickets: 800-221-2287

Missouri

Men’s basketball

Wed.

at Arkansas, 8

Sat.

LSU, 5

Jan. 30

at Auburn, 7:30

Women’s basketball

Thurs.

at Kentucky, 5:30

Sun.

AUBURN, 2

Tickets: 1-800-228-7297

UMKC

Men’s basketball

Thurs.

UTAH VALLEY, 6

Sat.

SEATTLE, 6

Jan. 31

at N.M. State, 8

Women’s basketball

Thurs.

at Utah Valley, noon

Sat.

at Seattle, 4

Tickets: 844-865-2326

All times p.m. unless noted

  Comments  