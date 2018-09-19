Five-game planner for September 20

Royals
Thurs.
at Detroit, 6:10
Fri.
at Detroit, 6:10
Sat.
at Detroit, 5:10
Sun.
at Detroit, 12:10
Tues.
at Cincinnati, 5:40
Tickets: 816-504-4040
Chiefs
Sun.
SAN FRAN., noon
Oct. 1
at Denver, 7:15
Oct. 7
JACKSONVILLE, noon
Oct. 14
at New England, 7:20
Oct. 21
CINCINNATI, noon
Tickets: 1-888-992-4433
Sporting KC
Sun.
at Philadelphia, noon
Sep. 30
R. SALT LAKE, 4
Oct. 6
LA GALAXY, 7:30
Oct. 17
at Vancouver, 9
Oct. 21
at Dallas, 4
Tickets: 888-452-4625
Swope Park Rangers
Sat.
at Tulsa, 7
Oct. 3
at Sacramento, 9:30
Oct. 14
LOS ANGELES, 2
Tickets: 888-452-4625
Kansas
Sat.
at Baylor, 2:30
Sep. 29
OKLA. STATE, 11 a.m.
Oct. 6
at W. Virginia, TBA
Oct. 20
at Texas Tech, TBA
Oct. 27
TCU, TBA
Tickets: 785-864-3141
Kansas State
Sat.
at W. Virginia, 2:30
Sep. 29
TEXAS, 2:30
Oct. 6
at Baylor, TBA
Oct. 13
OKLA. STATE, TBA
Oct. 27
at Oklahoma, TBA
Tickets: 800-221-2287
Missouri
Sat.
GEORGIA, 11 a.m.
Oct. 6
at S. Carolina, TBA
Oct. 13
at Alabama, TBA
Oct. 20
MEMPHIS, TBA
Oct. 27
KENTUCKY, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-228-7297
All times p.m. unless noted
