Scores & Stats

Five-game planner for September 16

September 15, 2018 10:21 PM

Royals

Sun.

MINNESOTA, 1:15

Mon.

at Pittsburgh, 6:05

Tues.

at Pittsburgh, 6:05

Wed.

at Pittsburgh, 6:05

Thurs.

at Detroit, 6:10

Tickets: 816-504-4040

Chiefs

Sun.

at Pittsburgh, noon

Sep. 23 

SAN FRAN., noon

Oct. 1

at Denver, 7:15

Oct. 7

JACKSONVILLE, noon

Oct. 14

at New England, 7:20

Tickets: 1-888-992-4433

Sporting KC

Sep. 23 

at Philadelphia, noon

Sep. 30

R. SALT LAKE, 4

Oct. 6

LA GALAXY, 7:30

Oct. 17

at Vancouver, 9

Oct. 21

at Dallas, 4

Tickets: 888-452-4625

Swope Park Rangers

Wed.

S. ANTONIO, 7:30

Sat.

at Tulsa, 7

Oct. 3

at Sacramento, 9:30

Oct. 14

LOS ANGELES, 2

Tickets: 888-452-4625

T-Bones

Sun.

ST. PAUL, 1:05**

Tickets: 913-328-5618

*-Playoffs

**if necessary

Kansas

Sat.

at Baylor, 2:30

Sep. 29

OKLA. STATE, TBA

Oct. 6

at W. Virginia, TBA

Oct. 20

at Texas Tech, TBA

Oct. 27

TCU, TBA

Tickets: 785-864-3141

Kansas State

Sat.

at W. Virginia, 2:30

Sep. 29

TEXAS, TBA

Oct. 6

at Baylor, TBA

Oct. 13

OKLA. STATE, TBA

Oct. 27

at Oklahoma, TBA

Tickets: 800-221-2287

Missouri

Sat.

GEORGIA, 11 a.m.

Oct. 6

at S. Carolina, TBA

Oct. 13

at Alabama, TBA

Oct. 20

MEMPHIS, TBA

Oct. 27

KENTUCKY, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-228-7297

All times p.m. unless noted

  Comments  