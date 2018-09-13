Scores & Stats

Five-game planner for September 14

September 13, 2018 11:45 PM

Royals

Fri.

MINNESOTA, 7:15

Sat.

MINNESOTA, 6:15

Sun.

MINNESOTA, 1:15

Mon.

at Pittsburgh, 6:05

Tues.

at Pittsburgh, 6:05

Chiefs

Sun.

at Pittsburgh, noon

Sep. 23 

SAN FRAN., noon

Oct. 1

at Denver, 7:15

Oct. 7

JACKSONVILLE, noon

Oct. 14

at New England, 7:20

Sporting KC

Sat.

at San Jose, 9:30

Sep. 23 

at Philadelphia, noon

Sep. 30

R. SALT LAKE, 4

Oct. 6

LA GALAXY, 7:30

Oct. 17

at Vancouver, 9

Swope Park Rangers

Sat.

SAINT LOUIS, 4

Wed.

S. ANTONIO, 7:30

Sep. 22

at Tulsa, 7

Oct. 3

at Sacramento, 9:30

Oct. 14

LOS ANGELES, 2

T-Bones

Fri.

ST. PAUL, 7:05*

Sat.

ST. PAUL, 7:05*

Sun.

ST. PAUL, 1:05**

*-Playoffs

**if necessary

Kansas

Sat.

RUTGERS, 11 a.m.

Sep. 22

at Baylor, 2:30

Sep. 29

OKLA. STATE, TBA

Oct. 6

at West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 20

at Texas Tech, TBA

Kansas State

Sat.

UTSA, 3

Sep. 22

at W. Virginia, 2:30

Sep. 29

TEXAS, TBA

Oct. 6

at Baylor, TBA

Oct. 13

OKLA. STATE, TBA

Missouri

Sat.

at Purdue, 6:30

Sep. 22

GEORGIA, 11 a.m.

Oct. 6

at S. Carolina, TBA

Oct. 13

at Alabama, TBA

Oct. 20

MEMPHIS, TBA

All times p.m. unless noted

