Five-game planner for September 2

September 01, 2018 10:34 PM

Royals

Sun.

BALTIMORE, 1:15

Mon.

at Cleveland, 3:10

Tues.

at Cleveland, 6:10

Wed.

at Cleveland, 12:10

Fri.

at Minnesota, 7:10

Tickets: 816-504-4040

Chiefs

Sep. 9

at LA Chargers, 3:05

Set. 16

at Pittsburgh, noon

Sep. 23 

SAN FRAN., noon

Oct. 1

at Denver, 7:15

Oct. 7

JACKSONVILLE, noon

Tickets: 1-888-992-4433

Sporting KC

Sat.

ORLANDO, 7:30

Sep. 15

at San Jose, 9:30

Sep. 23 

at Philadelphia, noon

Sep. 30

R. SALT LAKE, 4

Oct. 6

LA GALAXY, 7:30

Tickets: 888-452-4625

Swope Park Rangers

Sun.

OKC ENERGY, 4

Sep. 9

FRESNO, 4

Sep. 15

SAINT LOUIS, 4

Sep. 19

S. ANTONIO, 7:30

Sep. 22

at Tulsa, 7

Tickets: 888-452-4625

T-Bones

Sun.

at Gary, 6:10

Mon.

at Gary, 1:10

Tickets: 913-328-5618

Kansas

Sat.

at C. Michigan, 2

Sep. 15

RUTGERS, 11 a.m.

Sep. 22

at Baylor, TBA

Sep. 29

OKLA. STATE, TBA

Oct. 6

at West Virginia, TBA

Tickets: 785-864-3141

Kansas State

Sat.

MISS. STATE, 11 a.m.

Sep. 15

UTSA, 3

Sep. 22

at W. Virginia, TBA

Sep. 29

TEXAS, TBA

Oct. 6

at Baylor, TBA

Tickets: 800-221-2287

Missouri

Sat.

WYOMING, 6

Sep. 15

at Purdue, 6:30

Sep. 22

GEORGIA, TBA

Oct. 6

at S. Carolina, TBA

Oct. 13

at Alabama, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-228-7297

All times are p.m. unless noted

