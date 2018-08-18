Scores & Stats

Five-game planner for August 19

August 18, 2018 10:04 PM

Royals

Sun.

at Chicago WS, 1:10

Mon.

at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Tues.

at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Wed.

at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Thurs.

at Tampa Bay, 6:10

Tickets: 816-504-4040

Chiefs

Sat.

at Chicago, noon*

Aug. 30

GREEN BAY, 7:30*

Sept. 9

at LA Chargers, 3:05

Sept. 16

at Pittsburgh, noon

Sept. 23

S. FRANCISCO, noon

Tickets: 1-888-992-4433

*-Preseason

Sporting KC

Sat.

MINNESOTA, 7:30

Sept. 1

at Seattle, 3

Sept. 8

ORLANDO, 7:30

Sept. 15

at San Jose, 9:30

Sept. 23

at Philadelphia, noon

Tickets: 888-452-4625

Swope Park Rangers

Sun.

RENO, 4

Sat.

at San Antonio, 7:30

Aug. 29

TULSA, 7:30

Sept. 2

OKC ENERGY, 4

Sept. 9

FRESNO, 4

Tickets: 888-452-4625

T-Bones

Sun.

CLEBURNE, 1:05

Tues.

at Lincoln, 6:45

Wed.

at Lincoln, 11:05 a.m.

Wed.

at Lincoln, 6:45

Thurs.

WINNIPEG, 7:05

Tickets: 913-328-5618

All times are p.m. unless noted

