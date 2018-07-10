Five-game planner for July 11

Royals
Wed.
at Minnesota, 12:10
Fri.
at Chi. White Sox, 7:10
Sat.
at Chi. White Sox, 1:10
Sun.
at Chi. White Sox, 1:10
July 20
MINNESOTA, 7:15
Tickets: 816-504-4040
Sporting KC
Sat.
at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6
July 18
at Houston, 7:30*
July 28
DALLAS, 7:30
Aug. 4
at Houston, 8
Aug. 11
at LA FC, 9:30
Tickets: 888-452-4625
*-U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals
Swope Park Rangers
Sat.
at Portland, 9
July 18
ORANGE CO., 7:30
July 22
R.G. VALLEY, 4
Aug. 1
at Los Angeles, 9:30
Aug. 4
at Orange County, 9
Tickets: 888-452-4625
T-Bones
Wed.
at Lincoln, 6:45
Thurs.
ST. PAUL, 7:05
Fri.
ST. PAUL, 7:05
Sat.
ST. PAUL, 7:05
Sun.
ST. PAUL, 1:05
Tickets: 913-328-5618
All times are p.m. unless noted
Comments