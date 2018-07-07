Sports On the Air for July 8-9

Sunday’s TV | radio
CYCLING
Tour de France, stage 2, from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; 3:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, final round, 6 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Classic, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Web.com Tour, LECOM Health Challenge, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, final round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
Boston at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., TBS
MLB All-Star Selection Show, 6 p.m., ESPN
LA Dodgers at LA Angels, 7 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, British Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN
NHRA, New England Nationals, finals, noon, FS1
IndyCar, Iowa Corn 300, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix, 3 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, RedBud National (250 Moto 2 class), 4 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Minnesota at Toronto, at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., NBA
Washington vs. San Antonio, at Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Charlotte vs. Miami, at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., NBA
Portland vs. Atlanta, at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Dallas vs. Milwaukee, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., NBA
Golden State vs, Houston, at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Utah vs. New York, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., NBA
Memphis vs. Orlando, at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Sacramento vs. LA Clippers, at Las Vegas, 10 p.m., NBA
LA Lakers vs. Chicago, at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER
MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at New York City FC, 6 p.m., FS1
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
2018 Special Olympics USA Games, at Seattle, 1 p.m., ABC 2, 9
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, 1 p.m., ESPN
SWIMMING
TYR Pro Swim Series, at Columbus, Ohio, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, week 1 highlights, 2 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Monday’s TV | radio
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 3, at Cholet, France, 8 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, game 1, 3 p.m., MLB
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN
Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
New Orleans vs. Detroit, at Las Vegas, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Toronto vs. Oklahoma City, at Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., NBA
Indiana vs. Cleveland, at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Washington vs. Philadelphia, at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., NBA
Charlotte vs. Boston, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golden State vs. Dallas, at Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m., NBA
Milwaukee vs. Denver, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Orlando vs. Phoenix, at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBA
Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, at Las Vegas, 10 p.m., ESPNU
LA Clippers vs. Houston, at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m., NBA
SPECIALS
2018 World Series of Poker, Main Event, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Wimbledon Championships, round of 16, 6 a.m., ESPN, ESPN2
