Five-game planner for June 26

June 25, 2018 06:49 PM

Royals

Tues.

at Milwaukee, 7:10

Wed.

at Milwaukee, 1:10

Fri.

at Seattle, 9:10

Sat.

at Seattle, 9:10

Sun.

at Seattle, 3:10

Tickets: 816-504-4040

Sporting KC

Sat.

at Montreal, 6

July 4

at Real Salt Lake, 9

July 7

TORONTO, 7:30

July 14

at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6

July 18

at Houston, 7:30*

Tickets: 888-452-4625

*-U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals

Swope Park Rangers

July 5

at Seattle, 9

July 10

SACRAMENTO, 7:30

July 14

at Portland, 9

July 18

ORANGE CO., 7:30

July 22

R.G. VALLEY, 4

Tickets: 888-452-4625

T-Bones

Tues.

LINCOLN, 7:05

Wed.

LINCOLN, 7:05

Thurs.

LINCOLN, 7:05

Fri.

at Cleburne, 7:06

Sat.

at Cleburne, 7:06

Tickets: 913-328-5618

All times are p.m. unless noted

