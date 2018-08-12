Triplet fawns make themselves at home in Platte County

The National Parks Service released video of the Top 10 list of reasons to visit and celebrate America's parks, just in time for the summer vacation center and at the close of National Park Week (April 21-29, 2018).
The doors were open as people were taking advantage of the opportunity to review a wide selection of boats, outdoor equipment and outdoor vacation vendors during the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow at Bartle Hall that is open through Sunday.
The Kansas City Boat & Sportshow features an indoor zip line, food trucks, fishing simulator, boat school, repair seminars and of course boats and pontoons of all sizes starting Thursday in Bartle Hall.
Jim Smith of Liberty talks about his family's love of camping and his favorite place in the country. Show officials say the Mid-America RV Show is running through Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Bartle Hall no matter the weather. Hours are 10 a.m. to
The Missouri Department of Conservation have been releasing rare pallid sturgeon into the Missouri River near downtown Kansas City, but have had little success in finding young infants born in the wild.
A robin that probably has leucism moved through Weatherby Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, with a group of normal-appearing birds. Leucistic birds have plumage that lacks melanin pigment, although yellow, red and orange colors remain mostly unaff