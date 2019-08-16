KC team wins American Poolplayers Association 8-ball world tournament in Las Vegas

After 700 recreation pool league teams gathered in Las Vegas this month, the last one standing was a team from Kansas City.

Team K-9, which plays its home rec-league games out of Side Pockets in the Northland of KC, won the American PoolPlayers Association World Pool Championships 8-ball tournament earlier this week.

The team — which beat a team from Hickory, North Carolina in the final match — consists of Chris Kluge, Nick Kluge, Kara Ridihalgh-Allen, Austin Gotch, Greg Gillot, Jamie Hardin, Joshua Nienhueser and Saige Holmes.

First place garnered a prize of $25,000 for K-9, according to the APA.

To get to the Vegas APA tourney, K-9 won a city APA championship in May.

The APA touts itself as the world’s largest pool league. The recreation league claims about 250,000 players across leagues in the United States, Canada and Japan.