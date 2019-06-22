Kansas City racewalkers bring home medals from National Senior Games

The Heartland Racewalkers, a nationally-recognized racewalking club from Kansas City, sent seven runners to compete in the 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, N.M., this week.

The team came home with a total of 11 medals — five golds, four silvers and two bronzes — in the disciplines of racewalking and power walking.

The National Senior Games are the largest 50-and-over, multi-sport event in the United States with 13,700 athletes competing in age groups spanning five years each.





Karen Swisher, of Shawnee, led the way for the Heartland Racewalkers. She won gold medals in both races she competed in: the 65-69 division of the 1,500-meter and 5K race walks.

Alan Poisner, from Overland Park, also earned two golds in the 85-89 age group. He set new records in both the 1,500-meter and 5K distances. Poisner has won 11 gold medals in the biannual competition.

There were three other double medal winners for the Heartland Race Walkers: Manna Caffrey (50-54), Fred Adams (85-89) and Hule Haller (80-84).

The sport of power walking took place for the first time at the Games, as a demonstration sport. Martha McCarter earned a silver and gold in the two race distances.