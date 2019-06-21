Junior Golden Gloves champ follows in footsteps of his dad, who is returning to the ring

Tito Mendoza, middle, poses with mother, Mandi, and father, Jason. Courtesy photo

It’s the VCR tapes that Tito Mendoza remembers.

He was 7 years old when he first got his hands on them — old boxing videos of his father. Tito would watch them over and over, studying his dad fight opponent after opponent. At 22, Jason Mendoza was a Kansas City boxing celebrity of sorts, a two-time Golden Gloves champion.

Tito lived with his grandmother Rosemary at the time. Now he lives with his dad in Independence, where he wants to follow in his footsteps — and eventually outpace them.

“Seeing him work hard every day,” Tito Mendoza, 14, said of his father, who is working on a comeback to the sport at age 41. “And all the attention it grabs, and all the hard work he’s putting in, and the good things he’s striving to do — I wanted to be like that. I wanted to be like that, but go farther.”

He’s well on his way.

Tito won his first fight via technical knockout, taking just 36 seconds to topple his opponent at the Kansas City Golden Gloves youth tournament in April. Because it was the only fight in the 132-pound division, Mendoza secured the Golden Glove award.

School at Pioneer Ridge Middle is out for the summer — Tito will be a freshman at Truman High in Independence in the fall — but at both places, his schedule will be similar: 6 a.m. wakeup to run. Then eight hours of school, followed by a short nap, then another workout.

Five days a week.

“I want to be great,” Tito said, “so I want to work harder than everyone.”

That’s part of it. Tito and his dad have a plan for the rest.

It starts with the National Junior Olympics. Tito is hoping to qualify for the 2020 event, win that, and then, well…

“Win or lose,” Tito said, “I’m going to hopefully get a promoter to see the fight, someone big, and then we’re going to go from there.”

The good news for Tito: his dad is in his corner, and he’s accomplished lots already.





Jason Mendoza has competed all over, including in Las Vegas in 2004, and he says he has a fight scheduled for September.

“I’ve been grinding really tough to make this comeback,” he said, attributing his leave of absence from the sport to tending to family matters, “and (Tito) sees that it takes hard work to do that. I’ve told him: ‘As long as you get good grades in school, I’ll take you to the gym.’ He makes at least a B average in school, so I let him box, and he’s dedicated. He’ll fight anybody.”

To Jason Mendoza, his son’s rise is impressive for two reasons: one, he didn’t want him to get into boxing in the first place. He encouraged Tito to participate in football, basketball, track, — anything except boxing.

In fact, he’s dabbled in a few of those areas, including basketball, baseball and wrestling.

“None of it is the same feeling than being in boxing,” Tito said.

Said Tito’s father: “He’s just a natural.”





Then there’s this: Tito has only been boxing for a year now. He’ll be 15 in August, his dad said, and he feels his son is headed toward stardom.

“He wanted to be like me,” he said. “I put him in the ring, and he’s been knocking kids out. That’s pretty much the way I can say it. He loves boxing. He loves it. He loves the sport.”

That much is clear. What remains to be seen is whether Tito can prosper into a better boxer than his dad.

If his career goals are any indication, it’s within reach.

“My goal is to be a world champion,” Tito said. That is my goal.”