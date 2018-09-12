Saints shut out T-Bones, even American Association championship series

St. Paul Saints starter Eddie Medina held the Kansas City T-Bones to three hits over eight dominant innings in a 6-0 victory that evened the American Association Finals at a win apiece.
One night after battering Saints pitching for 11 runs and 20 hits in the series opener, the T-Bones were held to three singles as they were blanked for the second time this postseason.
Unlike Tuesday night’s affair, neither team got off to a strong start offensively.
Medina retired the first eight hitters before working around a two-out walk and single in the third, retiring Mason Davis on a fly ball to center to end what proved to be Kansas City’s only real scoring threat.
T-Bones starter Hunter Adkins allowed two singles in the first three innings, but faced the minimum over that span thanks to a double play and an outfield assist from Keith Curcio, who ended the third by cutting down Joey Wong attempting to stretch a single into a double.
In the bottom of the fourth, though, Max Murphy began the frame with a hot shot that the third baseman Davis couldn’t handle, which was ruled a leadoff double. After a wild pitch, Kyle Barrett lofted a sacrifice fly to center to plate Murphy for the game’s first run.
An inning later, St. Paul would threaten once more. After a leadoff walk and a single, Dan Motl dropped down a sacrifice bunt. Adkins elected to attempt the force out at third, but his throw was late, loading the bases with no outs.
Wong drove in a run later on a fielder’s choice to extend St. Paul’s lead to 2-0. Adkins would limit the damage by inducing a double play that ended both the inning and Adkin’s night.
St. Paul would all but polish off the T-Bones in the bottom of the sixth, as former T-Bone Zach Walters lined a two-run homer into the left field bullpen off Joe Filomeno. Dante Bichette Jr. immediately followed with an impressive blast of his own that cleared the left field berm, giving the Saints a 5-0 lead.
The Saints would wrap up the scoring with a two-out run in the seventh.
From there, it was all Medina. The right-hander allowed no runners past second in his final five innings and retired 12 of the final 15 men he faced. He needed just 94 pitches to finish his eight innings. He struck out five and walked two.
With the best-of-five matchup tied 1-1, action will shift to T-Bones Stadium on Friday in Kansas City, Kan.
Comments