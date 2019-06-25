Breakdancing receives provisional approval for Summer Olympics

Breakdancing, or breaking, has moved one step closer to becoming an Olympic sport.

The International Olympic Committee voted its provisional approval for the addition on Tuesday, also giving a nod to surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing.

Breaking would join the program at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, with the other three granted a second appearance after their debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"The four sports Paris has proposed ... contribute to making the program more gender-balanced and more urban, and offer the opportunity to connect with the younger generation," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

As part of ongoing reforms, the IOC is allowing host cities to add a few sports that connect with the local populace. French organizers have pointed to breaking's widespread popularity in their country.

"Our aim from the outset has been to highlight what has been the strength of the Games for 32 Olympiads now – the diversity of the sports and the excitement that comes with performance," said Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024.

Speaking from a membership session in Lausanne, Switzerland, IOC officials said they would continue to monitor breaking and the other three sports over the next year or so. A final decision for the Paris program will be rendered in December 2020.

Sports proposed by the host city are not guaranteed of returning in succeeding Games.