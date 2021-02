Chiefs Photos & Videos Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski has nothing but respect for Chiefs’ Travis Kelce February 01, 2021 05:34 PM

"One thing that's very intriguing about Travis Kelce, and I've never really seen this with any other player in the NFL ever before, is that Kelce gets better every single year that I've seen him play in the NFL," Rob Gronkowski said during a presser.