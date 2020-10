Chiefs Photos & Videos Chiefs’ Safety Daniel ‘Dirty Dan’ Sorensen talks about the team’s ‘recipe for success’ October 29, 2020 11:37 AM

Chiefs' Safety Daniel 'Dirty Dan' Sorensen talks about the team's 'recipe for success' and how well defense coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prepares the team each week during a press conference Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri.