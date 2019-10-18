Photo gallery: Chiefs 30, Broncos 6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after he was injured in the second quarter during the game against the Denver Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Mahomes left the game with a dislocated knee cap.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton brings down Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton in the third quarter Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stood on the sidelines before the start of game against the Broncos Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark brought down Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer in the first half of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens takes down Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton during the first half of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy ran for a gain on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first quarter of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw the ball to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a touchdown during the first quarter of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
On a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of game action against the Denver Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Denver Broncos linebacker A.J. Johnson goes after Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams while Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz runs along during first half game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injures his knee on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Chiefs personnel attend to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was injured in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Mahomes left the game with a dislocated knee cap.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he was assisted off the field after he was injured in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams ran for a gain in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco during the first half of game against the Denver Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt holds the snap as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks it for an extra point after a touchdown in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos game Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen comes down on Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton during the second quarter of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill stopped Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton during the second quarter of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore took the field after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured in the second quarter of the Chiefs-Broncos game Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams snags a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore for a gain in the second quarter against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore was called into play after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured in the second quarter in the game against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman was stopped by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann during game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce congratulated Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on his touchdown in the second half of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Chiefs defeated Denver 30-6.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Jordan Lucas and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Armani Watts brought down Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer during the second half of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Chiefs defeated Denver 30-6.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah celebrated his sack of Denver quarterback Joe Flacco during game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Chiefs defeated Denver 30-6.
Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Reggie Ragland sacked Denver quarterback Joe Flacco during the second half of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated Denver Broncos 30-6.
Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Reggie Ragland celebrates his sack of Denver quarterback Joe Flacco during the second half of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Chiefs defeated Denver 30-6.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman celebrated his touchdown in the first quarter with teammates includeing Travis Kelcee during the first quarter of game action against the Broncos Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The Chiefs defeated Denver 30-6.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks off the field after the Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 30-6, Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High.
