Photo gallery: Chiefs 34, Lions 30

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) runs for a 100-yard touchdown after a Lions fumble during the third quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Jill Toyoshiba
jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com
LeSean McCoy and Patrick Mahomes trot off the field after McCoy’s short TD run in the first half for the Chiefs.
With Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) chasing, Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) catches for a first down late in the second quarter, setting up a field goal during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The game was tied at 13 at the half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay warms up during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill chats on the field before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
The Kansas City Chiefs enter the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor during the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The game was tied at 13 at the half.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks for a receiver during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The game was tied at 13 at the half.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) couldn’t break up a touchdown play to Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The game was tied at 13 at the half.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gestures touchdown after Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The game was tied at 13 at the half.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Jordan Lucas (24) and defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) celebrate Breeland’s third quarter touchdown during the Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams tells the Lions fans to be quiet after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) gets a first down during the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a catch for a first down as Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker tries to break up the play during the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Jordan Lucas and Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Armani Watts celebrate what they thought was the end of the game before penalties brought back the play during the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks around at the top of the stadium before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The game was tied at 13 at the half.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) gained yards in the fourth quarter and is tacked by Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) in the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks out to the field during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The game was tied at 13 at the half.
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas consoles Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill after the Lions scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Several players from both teams go up for a Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford Hail Mary - the first time - with a few seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for a target during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chiefs running back Darrel Williams, tackle Cameron Erving and guard Andrew Wylie celebrate Williams’ fourth-quarter touchdown Sunday in Detroit.
