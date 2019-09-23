Photo gallery: Chiefs 33, Ravens 28

Fans and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrate wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s second quarter touchdown during the game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs led at the half 23-6.
Fans fill Arrowhead Stadium before the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019.
In heavy rain, members of the grounds crew removed the tarp from the field for the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Fernando Andrade, left, and Sue Andrade cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chris Munsterman cheers for the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs defensive tackles Xavier Williams (98) and Chris Jones (95) brought down Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first quarter at the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks toward the end zone to pass in the first quarter as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon pursues him during the game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce ‘drops’ the ball after making a first quarter reception during the game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated a pass completion during the first quarter during the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City defeated Baltimore, 33-28.
Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens fan Jared Lamb turns to Chiefs fan Leah Graybill as Chiefs fand Parker Hofbauer, right, cheers during the first quarter Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
From right: Dustin Proctor, Matt Hester and Sam Kraemer pose next to a sign that looks like one of their friends before the Kansas City Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watch the action during the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City defeated Baltimore, 33-28.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was rushed by Ravens Matthew Judon during first half game action at the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was brought down by Ravens Matthew Judon in the first half game action at the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was taken out by Ravens Patrick Onwuasor during first half game action during the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is brought down by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward during the second quarter Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) brings down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) was nearby, for no yards gained for the Ravens during the second quarter in the home opener game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 33-28.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was wide open as he made a reception deep and ran in for a touchdown during the game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs led at the half 23-6.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is brought down by Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Damien Wilson and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah during the second quarter Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) goes for yard during the second half of game action at the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City defeated Baltimore, 33-28.
Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah sacks Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for a loss of 12-yards during the third quarter of the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City defeated Baltimore, 33-28.
Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Cam Erving (75) during the third during the home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. McCoy scored on 14-yard catch on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the third quarter in the home opener game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 33-28.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins gets a first down in the third quarter, chased by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (24) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 33-28.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) and running back LeSean McCoy (25) celebrate McCoy’s third quarter touchdown during the game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 33-28.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) lands under Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young as McCoy scores a third quarter touchdown during the game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 33-28.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the third quarter Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy rolls into the end zone against Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Kenny Young during the third quarter Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
After a catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) takes on Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks Brandon Carr (24) and Marlon Humphrey (44) during the third quarter Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chief cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) attempts to break a pass intended for Ravens Willie Snead IV during the fourth quarter of game action at the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs stopped Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter during the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) went up the middle for one-yard to score at touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs home opener Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City defeated Baltimore, 33-28.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) as Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (78) watches during the second half game action Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) gets a first down late in the fourth quarter during the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 33-28.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrates breaking up a play to Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill in the fourth quarter during the game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs beat the Ravens 33-28.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah goes after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the fourth quarter Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs down the sideline past Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas (29) and cornerback Brandon Carr (24) during the fourth quarter Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes huddles with center Austin Reiter and the offense during their game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks up at the scoreboard during their game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown after their game Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) yelled into his phone after the Chiefs victory over the Baltimore Ravens, 33-28, Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.
