Photo gallery: Seahawks 38, Chiefs 31

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes not far behind, couldn’t pick up a first down on 3rd and short yardage against the Seahawks in the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The Chiefs were forced to punt on the next play.
Seattle Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic leaps over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward in front of inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens and defensive back Daniel Sorensen in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett pulled in a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson past the defense of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward in the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid leads the team onto the field before Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks onto the field with the team as defensive back Daniel Sorensen and running back Anthony Sherman lead the way before Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens and nose tackle Derrick Nnadi stop Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens celebrates stopping Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson avoids the the reach of Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi before passing for a first down in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton watches from the sideline during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams heads for a first down in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes audibles at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a first down pass to tight end Travis Kelce in the third quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a first down pass over Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner in the third quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West celebrates his third quarter touchdown pass reception during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams is wrapped up by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis pushes away from Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens on a first quarter first down during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson dives for a touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward as defensive back Daniel Sorensen tries to grab Carson’s feet and cornerback Charvarius Ward watches in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t reach a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in front of Seattle Seahawks defensive back Delano Hill in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and holder Dustin Colquitt watch their successful first quarter field goal during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams is knocked out of bounds by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Delano Hill on a first down run in the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a first down pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams ran in for a touchdown after a short pass reception in the second quarter against the Seahawks during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a first down pass in front of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams ran in for a touchdown after a short pass reception in the second quarter against the Seahawks during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams was congratulated by quarterback Patrick Mahomes after Williams scored in the second quarter against the Seahawks during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is introduced before Sunday’s football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid threw the challenge flag to dispute a pass interference call in that occurred in the Seahawks’ endzone in the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The call stood after the review.
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Jordan Lucas ran into Seattle Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski on a failed field goal attempt in the third quarter and was called for roughing the kicker during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a first down pass as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin falls on Hill’s leg in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill yells in pain after catching a first down pass and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin landing on Hill’s leg in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles out of the pocket before throwing an incomplete pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson celebrates catching a fourth quarter touchdown pass during Sunday’s football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson meet after Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won, 38-31.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson meet after Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won, 38-31.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote messages to each other and exchanged jerseys after after Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won, 38-31.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes avoids Seattle Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson on a first down run in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West runs around Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner for a first down in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals for a two point conversion attempt after a touchdown reception by wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs past Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi and inside linebacker Reggie Ragland bring down Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones looks at defensive coordinator Bob Sutton in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin catches a first down pass in front of Seattle Seahawks defensive back Maurice Alexander to the one-yard line in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones and nose tackle Derrick Nnadi walk off the field as the Seattle Seahawks celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin pulled in a touchdown pass at the pylon over the defense of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson in third quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is caught by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed and defensive end Frank Clark on a quarterback keeper late in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson catches a touchdown pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin pulled in a one-handed catch past the defense of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward late in the fourth quarter to put the Seahawks close to the goal line during Sunday’s football game on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker connects on a field goal late in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks an onside kick in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Conley and Marcus Kemp couldn’t get to an onside kick in the fourth quarter by Harrison Butker during Sunday’s football game against the Seattle Seahawks on December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington.
