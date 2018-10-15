Photo gallery: Patriots 43, Chiefs 40

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws an interception in the end zone under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower in the closing seconds of the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill gets doused with beer from fans after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown during Sunday’s football game against the New England Patriots on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drops a pass to bring up a fourth down as Kansas City Chiefs Josh Shaw chases him during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy and Jason McCourty, preventing a first down with about 9 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes directs the offensive line during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker celebrates a first quarter field goal, the first score for the Chiefs, during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs for a first down in the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is stopped at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon intercepts a pass in the end zone from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws an incomplete pass during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel runs for a first down, getting past Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower (left) returns a pass interception from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel celebrates a first quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a first down catch as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker defends during the first quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completes a pass to wide receiver Julian Edelman to score during the second quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass to wide receiver Chris Conley for a first down during the second quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones forces a second quarter fumble by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but the Patriots recover the ball during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy to complete a pass to running back Anthony Sherman during the second quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman is stopped near the goal line in the second quarter by New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (right) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (center) during the second quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws an incomplete pass into the end zone during the second quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
In the second quarter, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches the game just before the New England Patriots scored in Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals from behind the center in the second quarter during Sunday’s football game against the New England Patriots on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers slows down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he runs out of bounds in the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws an interception in the end zone under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower in the closing seconds of the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws an interception in the end zone under pressure from New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower in the closing seconds of the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass to Chiefs Travis Kelce over New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a first down during the second quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt outruns New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty to score on a long pass from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty as Hunt enters the end zone in the third quarter to score off a long pass by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is congratulated by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins after Hunt score the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game during in the third quarter Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws an incomplete pass into the end zone during the third quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt runs for a first down as New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon tries to stop him in the third quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Breeland Speaks (57) and linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) force New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to fumble in the third quarter. Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey recovered the ball and led to another Chiefs touchdown during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the third quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill catches a Patrick Mahomes pass in front of New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty to score in the third quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Allen Bailey recovers a New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fumble in the third quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his third quarter touchdown during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley and offensive tackle Eric Fisher go over to join him.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Kansas City Chiefs defense walks back to the line of scrimmage after giving up a first down in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws an incomplete pass into the end zone in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets past Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is congratulated by Patriots teammates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward returns a kick off to set up a Chiefs fourth quarter touchdown by Tyreek Hill against the New England Patriots during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill slides to catch a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
After catching a long pass, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski pushes away from Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker to make a first down in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots make a field goal to go up 40-33 in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill outruns New England Patriots defensive back Duron Harmon for a fourth quarter touchdown during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown, a 75-yard reception, with fans during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown, a 75-yard reception, with teammate Kareem Hunt during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown, a 75-yard reception, during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches first down pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs safety Josh Shaw in the fourth quarter to set up the game winning field goal during Sunday’s football game on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski celebrates his game winning field goal in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles at warmups before Sunday’s football game against the New England Patriots on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sporting glittering shoes at warmups before Sunday’s football game against the New England Patriots on October 14, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer their team during Sunday’s football game against the New England Patriots on October 14, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com