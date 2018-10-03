Eric Berry returning? Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updates his status

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the status of injured safety Eric Berry and the play of fill-in Eric Murray.
By
Chiefs Storylines: Week Four

Chiefs

Here are three storylines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs heading into a week four match-up in Denver against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

KC Chiefs’ defense still chasing turnovers

Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and secondary coach Al Harris discuss the defense’s efforts to generate turnovers. They’ve had just one interception and no fumble recoveries (outside of special teams) in three games.

