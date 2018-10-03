Eric Berry returning? Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updates his status

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled his way to lead to the team in a 27-23 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium in Denver on October 1, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and secondary coach Al Harris discuss the defense’s efforts to generate turnovers. They’ve had just one interception and no fumble recoveries (outside of special teams) in three games.
