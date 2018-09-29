Chiefs’ Breeland Speaks and Tanoh Kpassagnon continue transition to linebacker
Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith talk about the progress rookie Breeland Speaks and second-year pro Tanoh Kpassagnon have made transitioning to the outside linebacker position.
Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Chase Litton showed up at KU Hospital Tuesday afternoon to visit blood cancer patients. Hundreds packed the hallway of the hospital to cheer for them when they were about to leave.
Kansas City Chiefs fans fill the parking lot for the home opening football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 23, 2018. Former Chief Larry Johnson was also tailgating with fans.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid thought the fans were unbelievable as his offense that spread the ball around in Sunday's September 23, 2018 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium.