Chiefs’ Breeland Speaks and Tanoh Kpassagnon continue transition to linebacker

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith talk about the progress rookie Breeland Speaks and second-year pro Tanoh Kpassagnon have made transitioning to the outside linebacker position.
Patrick Mahomes mania grips Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes mania grips Kansas City

KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid talk about the young quarterback’s adjustment to being the face of the franchise and a recognizable figure in Kansas City.

