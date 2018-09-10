Photo gallery: Chiefs 38, Chargers 28

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (left) and offensive tackle Eric Fisher after throwing a touchdown pass to running back Anthony Sherman in the third quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill returns a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker celebrates his third quarter interception during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley lifts wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas into the air after Thomas' third quarter touchdown during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester celebrates his fumble recovering in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley stiff arms Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill heads for the end zone for his second touchdown of the game during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill holds onto the football in front of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White for a first down on the last play of the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers shake hands after the Chiefs 38-28 win against the Chargers during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
A Kansas City Chiefs fan slips in his team flag as Los Angeles Chargers fans try to cheer on the team during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill high steps into the end zone for a fourth quarter touchdown, his third of the day, during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson slows down Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver J.J. Jones in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs' De'Anthony Thomas forces Los Angeles Chargers' J.J. Jones to fumble the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter that the Chiefs recovered during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford gets to Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker and linebacker Reggie Ragland stop Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon short of a first down in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
(from left) Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann, Terrance Smith, Dorian O'Daniel and Jordan Lucas take off from the line on special teams on a Los Angeles Chargers punt in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill pulls away from the Los Angeles Chargers special teams defense on punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles for 3-yards in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the snap from center Mitch Morse in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill heads for the end zone on a 58-yard touchdown pass reception in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens upends Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens celebrates stopping Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes for a first down over Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer in the stands after wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught his second touchdown of the day during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrates his second touchdown of the day during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs fans before this tart of Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill returns a punt for a touchdown in the first quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson knocks down a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen in the first quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler catches a touchdown pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler celebrates his second quarter touchdown in front of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Bub Sutton (left) during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Los Angeles Chargers fans react to a dropped pass by Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams in the second quarter as a Kansas City Chiefs fan waves his team flag during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rushes 8-yards for a first down in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes steps to the left of center to allow running back Spencer Ware to take the snap and rush with the ball in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware fakes a handoff to wide receiver Tyreek Hill before Ware kept the ball to rush in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tries to avoid Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Isaac Rochell in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is brought down by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt rushes for a first down in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks a field goal in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is congratulated after a field goal in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware rushes for a first down in the second quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs fans fill the stands during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas steps into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates as he heads back to the bench after throwing a touchdown pass to running back Anthony Sherman in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hands off to running back Kareem Hunt in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline with running back Anthony Sherman during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shuffles a pass off to wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas for a touchdown in front of running back Kareem Hunt in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas takes a shuttle pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter for a touchdown during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson, linebacker Anthony Hitchens and cornerback Eric Murray stop Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarvis Jenkins, linebacker Dee Ford and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi wrap up Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi celebrates helping to stop Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon in the third quarter during Sunday's football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker intercepts a pass in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a touchdown pass to Kansas City Chiefs running back Anthony Sherman in the third quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is congratulated by center Mitch Morse after Hill scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter during Sunday's football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones helps pull down Los Angeles
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid steps in to make a comment with the special teams huddle in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas picks up a first down during Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tries to avoid Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws under pressure form defensive back Desmond King in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field during introductions with the team before Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs players pray in the end zone before Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Fans line the stands for an autograph from Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt before Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before Sunday’s football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 9, 2018 at the StubHug Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com