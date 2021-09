Chiefs SportsBeat Live examines Kansas City Chiefs’ fall to last place with loss to Chargers September 26, 2021 6:08 PM

Kansas City Star sportswriters Blair Kerkhoff, Herbie Teope, Sam McDowell, Vahe Gregorian, and Sam Mellinger discussed the Chiefs' Week 3 loss to the L.A. Chargers, and what needs to improve in coming weeks, on SportsBeat Live, September 26, 2021.