SportsBeat KC: You have questions, we have answers as Chiefs prepare for Sunday kickoff

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) flies into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL divisional round football game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

The team that has played in three straight AFC Championship Games and back to back Super Bowls is about to kick off the 2021 season and we’re here to talk about it.

Beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join Blair Kerkhoff to discuss all things Chiefs. The show started as a SportsBeat Live stream with questions and comments from you.

We covered the challenge of starting over at offensive line with five new starters, the Chiefs’ top wide receiver after Tyreek Hill, what oddsmakers think of the Chiefs and much more.

Story links:

Why Patrick Mahomes is more prepared for this opener...and defenses less so for him

What the Vegas odds say about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances and the 2021 season

Protecting Mahomes: Chiefs quarterback likes the look of his new offensive line