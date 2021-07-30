SECTIONS
Skip to Content
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay talks about making plays for the team this year | The Kansas City Star
SUBMIT
SECTIONS
Search
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Newsletters
eEdition
Obituaries
View Obituaries
Place an Obituary
Video
All videos
News Video
Sports Video
Politics Video
Business Video
Living Video
Entertainment Video
Weather Video
Crime Video
Coronavirus
News
All News
Local news
Crime
Politics
The Buzz
Nation & World
913
Cass County
Lee's Summit
Video
Photos
Sports
All Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Sporting KC
KC NWSL
Olympics
Kansas
Missouri
K-State
High School
Scores & Stats
NASCAR
Outdoors
NBA
Buy Tickets
Blogs & Columns
Campus Corner
For Pete's Sake
Sam Mellinger
Vahe Gregorian
Politics
Politics
Elections
The Missouri Influencer Series
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Lifting Black KC Voices
Letters to the Editor
Derek Donovan
Dave Helling
Melinda Henneberger
Toriano Porter
Michael Ryan
Mará Rose Williams
Guest commentary
Syndicated columnists
Submit a Letter
Entertainment
Entertainment
Ink
Events
Arts & Culture
Music
Comics
Stargazing
Puzzles & Games
Movies
Horoscopes
Arts
TV
Restaurants
Books
Star TV listings
Business
All Business
Cityscape
Development
Workplace
Personal Finance
National/International
Technology
Kids & Money
Living
All Living
Chow Town
Eat & Drink
House & Home
KC Gardens
Advice columns
Faith
Travel
Family
Apps & Mobile
True Blue app
Red Zone Extra
Star news apps
Extra Time KC
Jobs
Homes
Legals
All Classifieds
Place an ad
All Classifieds
Sponsored Content
Paid Content by BrandPoint
Spaces
KC Weddings
Contact us
Mobile & Apps
Archives
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay talks about making plays for the team this year
By
July 30, 2021 06:04 PM
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay talks about making plays this year for the team.
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING
Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of Service