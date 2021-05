Chiefs Draft pick Creed Humphrey ready to ‘dive in deep’ to Chiefs’ playbook May 14, 2021 04:27 PM

Center Creed Humphrey, one of the Chiefs' 2021 second-round draft picks, told reporters on the first day of rookie minicamp he liked what he'd seen of the Chiefs' playbook and was ready to show himself as coachable. "I'm a team-first guy," he said.