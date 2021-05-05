Former Kansas City Chiefs lineman Eric Fisher reportedly will visit with Colts

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) was all smiles after the Chiefs’ captured the AFC Championship by defeating the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Former Chiefs’ first-round draft pick Eric Fisher is scheduled to meet with the Indianapolis Colts this week, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported.

Fisher, a two-time All-Pro left tackle who helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, was released in March.

Fisher suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the AFC Championship Game in January. Despite that injury, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had expressed optimism that Fisher could be ready for training camp this summer.

If that’s the case, it will be with another team, perhaps the Colts, who have a need at left tackle.

“Ten-year starter Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement in January, and the Colts have been on the hunt for his replacement ever since,” the Indianapolis Star’s Jim Ayello wrote.

“The Colts signed some low-priced veterans in free agency, highlighted by ex-Charger Sam Tevi, but most believed the Colts would address the need in the draft. However, seven rounds came and went, and the Colts didn’t select a left tackle with general manager Chris Ballard hinting the team probably wasn’t done adding at the position.”

Fisher, 30, was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2013. He appeared in 117 games with 113 starts for the Chiefs. He also started 11 playoff games.