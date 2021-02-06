Watch live as Kansas City Chiefs arrive at Tampa for Sunday’s Super Bowl LV vs. Bucs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid arrives alongside players to the Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 in Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday, February 2, 2020. File photo

Watch the livestream from the airport in Tampa, Florida as the Kansas City Chiefs’ airplane lands and Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the rest of the team disembark ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LV vs. Tom Brady and the Bucs.