Anthony Sherman explains what he loves most about Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (No. 42) and teammates celebrate his touchdown reception during the first half Monday night in Baltimore against the Ravens. AP

Why does Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman enjoy playing for Andy Reid?

You might think the answer revolves around Reid’s propensity for creative plays that have allowed Sherman to score five touchdowns since he joined the team in 2013 while playing a position that is an afterthought with other clubs. But that is not the case. It has something to do with it, sure. Yet, that’s not where his mind went while discussing the topic with reporters on Thursday during a Super Bowl video conference.

“He’s just got a great personality,” Sherman said of Reid. “That is the biggest thing. He lest us be who we are. You get those coaches who want to control things and not let the player be the player. Well, he lets the player be himself and I think that’s what makes coach so lovable. You know he cares about you and you don’t want to let him down, kind of like a dad.”

Best of all, Sherman said, Reid hasn’t changed a bit since he won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs last season.

If anything, he’s even more laid back now.

That is most evident when the Chiefs meet each week to go over new gadget plays that are specifically designed to keep defenses off balance in the red zone. They all have funny names, like “smoked sausage” and they all typically result in touchdowns for players who aren’t rostered in fantasy leagues.

“He keeps it loose,” Sherman said. “He is always making jokes during the meetings and keeps you on your toes with questions so you’re always alert. It gets us ready to go.”

Sherman doesn’t know if the Chiefs will surprise the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with any of those plays on Sunday in the Super Bowl. But he does know this: simply having them in the playbook will help Kansas City in the long run.

“Those meetings are a lot of fun,” Sherman said. “That is the biggest thing. If you can keep install meetings interesting and loose and fun, guys pick it up quicker and are able to execute on game day. There are some crazy plays that he draws up and you’re like, ‘There’s no way that is going to work.’ Then you go out there and run it, and it works perfectly.”