From undrafted to two Super Bowls, Kansas City Chiefs’ Dan Sorensen living the dream

The kid from Grand Terrace, California is in disbelief.

The childhood dreams of Dan Sorensen never dared to venture as far as possibly becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion. Shoot, he just wanted to make it to the NFL.

He’s still getting used to his reality: the starting safety for the Kansas City Chiefs preparing to take on six-time world champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday with the chance to win his second straight Super Bowl.

“This was never in my sights or in the realm of possibility,” Sorensen said during Tuesday’s media availability. “It would be hard to picture that I could be in this position where I’m at today. It’s pretty exciting to be able to potentially walk away after this weekend with another championship with the kind of legacy that could bring. It’s exciting for my family and for my kids to be able to have the opportunity to show them what’s possible.”

Sorensen’s NFL journey is certainly one that proves what is possible.

After going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft out of BYU, Sorensen said the only head coach who called him was Andy Reid.

“That was pretty remarkable to get a phone call from him,” Sorensen recalled. “He shot me straight and said I would have a good opportunity to make the team if I came to Kansas City. I believed him and came out here. I think it goes along with the way this organization is run. They pride themselves in the ability to trust the process and the process has proven to be successful.”

Sorensen is one of several late-round or undrafted players who the Chiefs have molded into contributing pieces during their recent run of success.

The 30-year-old started 11 games this season for the Chiefs and produced 91 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown. He has developed a knack for making timely plays with his hustle, which has earned him the nickname “Dirty Dan”.

“What it means to me is when I step on the field, I play with a lot of heart, a lot of passion, a lot of grit, a lot of toughness,” Sorensen said. “That’s something that I try to embody in the style of my preparation, my practice and the way that I play on Sundays.”

He doesn’t mind that his work goes relatively anonymous.

“I’ve never been a player that necessarily enjoys the attention or the limelight,” Sorensen said. “I actually prefer to just do my job and make my plays and do my role and I’m satisfied with that. I don’t need any attention from the media or the world or anybody else.

“As long as I’m doing my job and keeping myself accountable to my teammates and my coaches, those are the only people I really care about what they think.”