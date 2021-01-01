Here’s what the Vegas odds say about Chiefs-Chargers game with Patrick Mahomes out

For the first time this season, the Chiefs will be underdogs on their home field.

With obvious reason.

The Chiefs plan to rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other starters when the Chargers visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, and the sportsbooks have adjusted accordingly. The Chargers are favored by 3 1/2 points in the Week 17 game.

It’s the first time this season the Chiefs haven’t been favored at home. Heck, it’s the first time they haven’t been favored by double digits at home.

Two weeks ago, in an anticipatory line, it appeared the Chiefs would be favored between 10-12 points in the regular season finale. Which places coach Andy Reid’s decision to rest Mahomes and other players as a two-touchdown swing in Las Vegas.

The over/under is absorbing a similar adjustments with sportsbooks. It’s been lowered to 44 points, the lowest mark for a Chiefs game in 2020.

The Chiefs are 7-8 against the spread this season — despite having the league’s second-best point differential — after failing to cover last week’s 11-point margin against the Falcons. They won 17-14.

The Chargers are 8-7 against the spread. The previous time these two teams met, the Chiefs won 23-20 in overtime, but they were favored by 8 1/2 points and therefore didn’t cover the line.

Miami (11-4) is set to at least tie for the NFL’s best mark against the spread this season. Only Buffalo (10-5) can draw even in the final week. Philadelphia, Dallas and Houston are a league-worst 5-10.