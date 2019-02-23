Chiefs

Mahomes went to Texas to train, but his puppy was the real star at the gym

By Drew Davison

February 23, 2019 09:49 AM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes brings his puppy to offseason training

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his new puppy, Silver, with him when he worked out during the offseason at Athlete Performance Enhancement Center in Fort Worth.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his new puppy, Silver, with him when he worked out during the offseason at Athlete Performance Enhancement Center in Fort Worth.
By

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes brought a special companion with him to an offseason workout Friday at a training facility in west Fort Worth.

Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning MVP, had his new puppy, Silver, join him for a morning workout at APEC.

Mahomes, the former Texas Tech standout, spends part of his offseason training at APEC with the gym’s founder, Bobby Stroupe.

Stroupe has been training Mahomes since he was in the fourth grade in East Texas.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

for-petes-sake

nfl

Drew Davison

Drew Davison is the TCU and Big 12 sports writer for the Star-Telegram. He’s covered everything in DFW from Rangers to Cowboys to motor sports.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  