Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes named NFL offensive player of the year ... MVP next?

By Brooke Pryor

February 02, 2019 04:58 PM

Chiefs fans have fallen in love with a charismatic Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been doing an exceptional job of leading the team into the playoffs, and fans are in love with the charismatic way Mahomes has embraced his adopted city.
ATLANTA

Patrick Mahomes’ night got started early at the NFL Honors show.

With 50 regular-season touchdown passes and more than 5,000 passing yards, the Chiefs quarterback was named the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year Saturday night in Atlanta.

“This truly is amazing,” Mahomes said in his acceptance speech. “God is amazing. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here. As I look back on this season there was a lot of stuff I expected and a lot I didn’t expect. …

“Chiefs kingdom is strong. I love everything about it. Thanks to everybody on that team who gave it their all every single day.”

Mahomes is the first Chief to win the award since Priest Holmes picked it up in 2002. Holmes and Mahomes are the only two from the organization to earn the award.

Mahomes is also up for the NFL’s MVP Award, which is the penultimate award given in the ceremony.

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

