Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes named NFL offensive player of the year ... MVP next?

Patrick Mahomes’ night got started early at the NFL Honors show.

With 50 regular-season touchdown passes and more than 5,000 passing yards, the Chiefs quarterback was named the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year Saturday night in Atlanta.

“This truly is amazing,” Mahomes said in his acceptance speech. “God is amazing. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here. As I look back on this season there was a lot of stuff I expected and a lot I didn’t expect. …

“Chiefs kingdom is strong. I love everything about it. Thanks to everybody on that team who gave it their all every single day.”

Mahomes is the first Chief to win the award since Priest Holmes picked it up in 2002. Holmes and Mahomes are the only two from the organization to earn the award.

Mahomes is also up for the NFL’s MVP Award, which is the penultimate award given in the ceremony.