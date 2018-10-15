Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill on the beer shower he received after his third TD of game

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver talks about the beer shower that he received from New England Patriots fans following his third touchdown in a 43-40 loss to the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs warmed up before the start of Sunday night's football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes warmed up in his sparkling shoes.

