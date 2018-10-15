Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: ‘As the second half went along, we started figuring them out’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill says despite the slow start to the game, the offense was still able to get it done because 'Pat is gonna be Pat' after a 43-40 loss to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
Mahomes sparkles as Chiefs warm up for Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs warmed up before the start of Sunday night's football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes warmed up in his sparkling shoes.

