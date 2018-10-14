Emotions lead to penalties and fine for Chiefs’ Dee Ford

Kansas City Chiefs Dee Ford is one of three Chiefs that received fines for infractions during Sunday's October 7, 2018 football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chris Jones and Kareem Hunt also received fines from actions during the game.
By
Chiefs Storylines: Week Six

Chiefs

Chiefs Storylines: Week Six

Here are the three storylines heading into the Kansas City Chiefs week six match-up in Foxborough, Mass. against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service