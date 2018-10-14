Emotions lead to penalties and fine for Chiefs’ Dee Ford
Kansas City Chiefs Dee Ford is one of three Chiefs that received fines for infractions during Sunday's October 7, 2018 football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chris Jones and Kareem Hunt also received fines from actions during the game.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford feels like he's still knocking the rust off, despite the numbers saying he's doing well. "Me and Justin play different tackles, depending on what they can and can't do," Ford said.
CeeCee Campbell, who has arthrogryposis and is confined to a wheel chair, posted on Facebook a video asking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes if he would go to prom with her. Mahomes responded after his mom sent the video to him.
Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's injury to his leg, in Sunday's October 7, 2018 game, is worse than previously thought. Also, Safety Armani Watts further injured his groin in the game and is undergoing surgery this week.
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach starting looking for available players to bolster the linebacker position for head coach Andy Reid, after injuries in that position during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid update on the injury to guard Laurent Duvemay-Tardif, along with Reid's confidence in quarterback Patrick Mahomes following his two interception game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 7, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wants the team to grow past being led into retaliation on the field. Especially after being taunted to point of being ejected from the game as Chris Jones was during Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid caught a break in Friday's October 5, 2018 practice, with no rain falling until the end. Reid feels the team practiced enough in the rain during training camp for Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks the team can score points with both sides of the ball, after the teams 30-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday October 7, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spreads the compliments around after the team scored from both sides of the ball in 30-14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday October 7, 2018 in Arrowhead Stadium.
