Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey responds to Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled his way to lead to the team in a 27-23 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium in Denver on October 1, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach enjoyed the left handed throw by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but spread the accolades throughout the entire team in Monday's October 1, 2018 win against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.