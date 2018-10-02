Mahomes leads Chiefs in Monday Night Football win against Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled his way to lead to the team in a 27-23 win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football at Mile High Stadium in Denver on October 1, 2018.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach enjoyed the left handed throw by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but spread the accolades throughout the entire team in Monday's October 1, 2018 win against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and secondary coach Al Harris discuss the defense’s efforts to generate turnovers. They’ve had just one interception and no fumble recoveries (outside of special teams) in three games.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith talk about the progress rookie Breeland Speaks and second-year pro Tanoh Kpassagnon have made transitioning to the outside linebacker position.